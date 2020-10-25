|
TREMAIN, Win. Passed on October 6th at North Shore Hospital, please refer to earlier notice on October 12th. To celebrate Win's life, please join us by wearing bright colours rather than plain black if possible. Her service which will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Wednesday 4th November at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Association would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2020