Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred TREMAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Violet TREMAIN

Add a Memory
Winifred Violet TREMAIN Notice
TREMAIN, Win. Passed on October 6th at North Shore Hospital, please refer to earlier notice on October 12th. To celebrate Win's life, please join us by wearing bright colours rather than plain black if possible. Her service which will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Wednesday 4th November at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Association would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -