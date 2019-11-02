Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
Winifred Roma (Berghan) MAXWELL

Winifred Roma (Berghan) MAXWELL Notice
MAXWELL, Winifred Roma (nee Berghan). Passed away peacefully Tuesday 29 October 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Maxwell. Loved Mother of Sue and Gordon, Thelma (deceased), Rob and Margot. Adored Nana of Rebecca and Will, Glenn and Sonja, David and Alice and Paul. Special Great Nana Win of James, Kieran, Ayla, Leila and Frederick. Her love for our family, her strength and determination through life will be her legacy forever. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Meadowbank Retirement Village for their great care over the past year. No flowers by request. A Service will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Tuesday 5 November at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
