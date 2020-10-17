|
PLUMMER, Winifred (Freda). Passed away on 14th October 2020 at Howick Baptist Hospital in her 95th year. Much loved Aunty of Celia Lotus (NSW Australia) and Beth Hutton (New Plymouth). A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held on Monday 19th October at 2.30pm at Howick Presbyterian Church, Corner of Vincent St and Ridge Road Howick. Freda will be remembered as someone who lived life to the full, always surrounded by many friends. May she rest in Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020