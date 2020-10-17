Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Howick Presbyterian Church
Corner of Vincent St and Ridge Road
Howick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred PLUMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred (Freda) PLUMMER

Add a Memory
Winifred (Freda) PLUMMER Notice
PLUMMER, Winifred (Freda). Passed away on 14th October 2020 at Howick Baptist Hospital in her 95th year. Much loved Aunty of Celia Lotus (NSW Australia) and Beth Hutton (New Plymouth). A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held on Monday 19th October at 2.30pm at Howick Presbyterian Church, Corner of Vincent St and Ridge Road Howick. Freda will be remembered as someone who lived life to the full, always surrounded by many friends. May she rest in Peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -