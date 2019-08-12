Home

Winifred (nee Coupe) (Wynn) SHIPTON

Winifred (nee Coupe) (Wynn) SHIPTON Notice
SHIPTON, Winifred (Wynn) (nee Coupe). Born August 25, 1932. Passed away on August 04, 2019 in her 87th year. Wife of the late Eric Liddle; the late Peter Welch; and the late Ron Shipton. Mum to Peter, Christine, Grant, Wendy and Jason. Step-mum to Karen (nee Shipton) and her six children. Nana to her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Wynn was a good mum and a strong, determined woman. A funeral service is to be held Monday, 12 August at 11a.m. at Morrison's (220 Universal Drive, Henderson).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
