|
|
|
SHIPTON, Winifred (Wynn) (nee Coupe). Born August 25, 1932. Passed away on August 04, 2019 in her 87th year. Wife of the late Eric Liddle; the late Peter Welch; and the late Ron Shipton. Mum to Peter, Christine, Grant, Wendy and Jason. Step-mum to Karen (nee Shipton) and her six children. Nana to her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Wynn was a good mum and a strong, determined woman. A funeral service is to be held Monday, 12 August at 11a.m. at Morrison's (220 Universal Drive, Henderson).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019