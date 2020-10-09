Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Warkworth and Districts RSA
Winifred Myrtle (Wyn) (Waters) COPESTAKE


1929 - 2020
Winifred Myrtle (Wyn) (Waters) COPESTAKE Notice
COPESTAKE, Winifred Myrtle (nee Waters) (Wyn). Born 25 January 1929 passed away peacefully at Warkworth Hospital on 6 October 2020. Aged 91. Loved wife of the late Ross, mother of Stephen (deceased), Geoffrey and his partner Nadine. Ma to Alyssha her husband Ben, Talia and Stevie greatma to Isobel and George. Special thanks to the Warkworth Hospital staff for their wonderful care. She will be greatly missed, rest in peace Ma. Funeral to be held at Warkworth and Districts RSA Wednesday 14 October at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
