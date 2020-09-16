Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
Stafford Street
Hokitika
More Obituaries for Winifred WAFELBAKKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Jannette (Winnie) WAFELBAKKER

Winifred Jannette (Winnie) WAFELBAKKER Notice
WAFELBAKKER, Winifred Jannette (Winnie). Peacefully at home on Monday September 14, 2020 aged 72. A loving, caring and patient wife of Jim, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Sarah, Gregg and Shirani, and Zolene and Mark. Loved Gran of Rachel, Olivia, Otis, Rosie, Thomas, Indie, Gussie, and Emmy. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Phyllis and David (deceased), Fred and Vicky, Lillian (deceased), and Noel, sister-in-law of Tilleke and Karel Elion, Mieneke and Wim van der Griendt and a loved aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 91 Beach Road, Kakapotahi, Ross 7885. At Winnie's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Winnie will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika on Monday October 5, 2020, commencing at 12 midday. Thompson Funeral Directors Hokitika FDANZ (03) 755 7993
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
