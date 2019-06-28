Home

Winifred Irene (Win) COLLINGS

Winifred Irene (Win) COLLINGS Notice
COLLINGS, Winifred Irene (Win). On Wednesday 26th June 2019, peacefully in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Loved mother and mother in law of Philip and Karen, Pamela and Andrew, Wendy and Nic. Loved Grandma of Danelle, Aaron and Graeme. A funeral service for Win will be held at 11am on Tuesday 2nd July in the Whakatane Baptist Church, Keepa Road, Whakatane followed by Burial in the Memorial Lawn section of the Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Donations in Win's Memory can be made to The Blind Foundation or Leprosy Mission NZ C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages to the Collings family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
