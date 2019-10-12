|
FLETCHER, Winifred Gladys (Win). Passed away peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge, on Tuesday, 8th October 2019. Aged 103. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Treasured mother of Ken and Peter and loving mother in law of Jill. A caring and gracious Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Michelle (deceased), Bronwyn and Jason and their families. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Matamata Country Lodge. A celebration of Win's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Meura Street, Matamata, Monday, 14th October, at 11.00 am. Followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Fletcher family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019