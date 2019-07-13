Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred GLADSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred (Kahlbom) GLADSTONE

Add a Memory
Winifred (Kahlbom) GLADSTONE Notice
GLADSTONE, Winifred (nee Kahlbom). Born February 22, 1928. Passed away on July 11, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Aidan Patrick for 70 years, adored mother to Christine, Terry, Joanne. Mother-in-law to Bill, Kay, William. The most precious nana and great nana to Teresa, Fraser, Gavin, Laura, Lee, Vicky, Mark, Paul Sarey, Campbell, Lazarus, Jessamey, Caleb, Zane, McChan, Brooke, Elyssa, Daniel, Sabine, Nila, Eva. A service will be held on Tuesday 16th July at 1pm St John Vianney Church, Hillsborough.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.