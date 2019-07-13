|
GLADSTONE, Winifred (nee Kahlbom). Born February 22, 1928. Passed away on July 11, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Aidan Patrick for 70 years, adored mother to Christine, Terry, Joanne. Mother-in-law to Bill, Kay, William. The most precious nana and great nana to Teresa, Fraser, Gavin, Laura, Lee, Vicky, Mark, Paul Sarey, Campbell, Lazarus, Jessamey, Caleb, Zane, McChan, Brooke, Elyssa, Daniel, Sabine, Nila, Eva. A service will be held on Tuesday 16th July at 1pm St John Vianney Church, Hillsborough.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019