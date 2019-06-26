Home

More Obituaries for Winifred McCANN
Winifred Frances (Win) McCANN

Winifred Frances (Win) McCANN Notice
McCANN, Winifred Frances (Win). On Tuesday, 25th June 2019 in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late Sidney Walter McCann and loved Mum and Mum in law of Sue and Colin Hall (Te Awamutu). "An indomitable spirit has ended her journey". The family wishes to thank and acknowledge Donna Harvey and the wonderful staff at Te Ata Resthome for their loving care and support of Win during her time in their community and residential care. A service for Win will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 28th June 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the McCann family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
