|
|
|
BAKER, Winifred Florence (Win). Peacefully (with her daughter by her side) on Saturday 25th January, 2020; aged 99 years. Loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mother of Colleen and Gavin, Pamela and Don, Carolyn and Larry. Loved little Nan of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Win's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow (Tuesday) 28th January, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020