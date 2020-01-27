Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Florence (Win) BAKER

Add a Memory
Winifred Florence (Win) BAKER Notice
BAKER, Winifred Florence (Win). Peacefully (with her daughter by her side) on Saturday 25th January, 2020; aged 99 years. Loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mother of Colleen and Gavin, Pamela and Don, Carolyn and Larry. Loved little Nan of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Win's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow (Tuesday) 28th January, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -