|
|
|
SMITH, Winifred Eileen (Win) (nee Brown). Born August 14, 1927. Passed away on August 19, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on the 19th August. Long time friend of Maurice White, wife of William Rutherford (Bruce) (deceased), mother of Peter and Alan, mother-in-law of Ton, grandmother of Brooke, Rose, Amelia, Melissa, and Emily. Great grandmother of Leo. Much loved. A memorial service to celebrate Win's life will be organised at a later date. Legacy Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020