Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
(9) 236 8919
Winifred (Win) CALDER

Winifred (Win) CALDER Notice
CALDER, Winifred (Win). Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2020, at Lakeside Retirement Lodge, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late Allen. Dearly loved mother of Janice, Heather, Glenys, Lynley, Bryan, Ian, Garry (and Ann). Loving Nana of 17 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Win's life will be held on Monday 28th September. Current restrictions will apply. For further details please contact Grahams Funeral Services [email protected] .co.nz or (09) 236 8919.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
