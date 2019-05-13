|
|
|
MILLER, Winifred Bethel Hope (Hope). Born February 16, 1921. Passed away on May 10, 2019. Passed away peacefully in her 99th year at Merrivale Care Home. Loving wife of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of Frances (deceased), Jim (deceased) and Gloria, Raymond (Jake) and Rosemary, Wendy and Shane, Maree and Steve. Treasured Nana of 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A celebration of Hope's wonderful and fulfilling life will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday 14th May 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the Miller family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More