Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Bethel Hope (Hope) MILLER

Notice Condolences

Winifred Bethel Hope (Hope) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Winifred Bethel Hope (Hope). Born February 16, 1921. Passed away on May 10, 2019. Passed away peacefully in her 99th year at Merrivale Care Home. Loving wife of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of Frances (deceased), Jim (deceased) and Gloria, Raymond (Jake) and Rosemary, Wendy and Shane, Maree and Steve. Treasured Nana of 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A celebration of Hope's wonderful and fulfilling life will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday 14th May 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the Miller family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.