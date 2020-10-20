|
RYDER, Winifred Beryl (Beryl) (nee Lapwood). On 19 October 2020 at The Bayview, Tauranga. Aged 87. Adored wife of the late Len. Devoted and much loved mother and mother in law of Diane and Lloyd, Lesley and Philip, Pam and Gary and Judy and John. Dearest Nana of Alan and Melissa, Kiri and Debbie, Alex, Alannah, Liam and Sophie and Stephen, Rachel, Richard and Amy. Precious great Nana of Nikora and Jack, Freya, Espen and Lenny and Allie, Josie, Izzy and Henry. Special thanks to all staff at The Bayview for their dedication and care of Beryl over the past 18 months. A graveside service to farewell Beryl will be held at the Tuakau Cemetery, Thursday 22 October at 12 noon. Resting peacefully with her Len.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020