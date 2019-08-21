Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Winifred Annie (nee Edger) (Nancy) PAYTON

PAYTON, Winifred Annie (Nancy) (nee Edger). Passed away peacefully aged 94 on 19 August at Potter Home, Whangarei. Dearly loved wife and life partner of the late Ernie, mother and mother-in-law to Ian and Gaileen, David and Adrienne, Joy and Jeff, Stephen and Janet, and Jennie. Nana to Vivienne, Philip, Bronwyn, Chris, Keri, Michael, David, Sophie, Imogen and Aria. Also loved Nana of eleven great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law to Stan and Doreen Edgar (deceased), Bill and Rae Edgar and Dorothy Payton (deceased). Special thanks to the staff at Potter Home for the loving care given to Nancy during her stay with them. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Iosis Ltd 'Transforming Lives for Good' c/- P O Box 98 840 Manukau City, Auckland 2012 Nancy's life will be celebrated at a service at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30 pm on Monday 26 August followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Payton Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
