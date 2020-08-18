|
BAIN, Winifred Alison. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton on Friday 14 August 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved and loving wife of the late Doug. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Norman and the late Donna, Trevor and Bronwyn, Kevin and Karen, Maurice and Sonia, Ian and Anita. Adored Nanna and Gran of her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to level 2 restrictions, a private service for Win will take place. Please send tributes to Win's email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020