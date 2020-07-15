|
LOZA, Winiata (Wyn). Serviceman No. 812817 N Z Army, J Force. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 July 2020 with Wayne and Robbie by his side. Husband of the late Ruth. Dad of Gloria, Margaret, Cherie, Wayne, Robert and the late Billy. Poppee, Poppa, Pops and Dad to his Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren and Great Great Great Grandchildren. "Kua hinga te totara ite Waonui a Tane." The Mighty Totara has fallen in Tanes forest. The funeral service will be held in the New Lynn Memorial R S A Clubrooms, 2 Veronica Street New Lynn on Thursday 16 July 2020 at 11.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020