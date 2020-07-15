Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
New Lynn Memorial R S A Clubrooms
2 Veronica Street
New Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winiata LOZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winiata (Wyn) LOZA

Add a Memory
Winiata (Wyn) LOZA Notice
LOZA, Winiata (Wyn). Serviceman No. 812817 N Z Army, J Force. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 July 2020 with Wayne and Robbie by his side. Husband of the late Ruth. Dad of Gloria, Margaret, Cherie, Wayne, Robert and the late Billy. Poppee, Poppa, Pops and Dad to his Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren and Great Great Great Grandchildren. "Kua hinga te totara ite Waonui a Tane." The Mighty Totara has fallen in Tanes forest. The funeral service will be held in the New Lynn Memorial R S A Clubrooms, 2 Veronica Street New Lynn on Thursday 16 July 2020 at 11.00 a.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winiata's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -