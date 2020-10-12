Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Win TREMAIN

Win TREMAIN Notice
TREMAIN, Win. On 6 October 2020, Win passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, Auckland, NZ - following a fall at her Red Beach home on 11 August. She has now joined her dearly loved late husband Trevor of 69 years. Win is survived by her eldest daughter Linda, grandchild Jess and partner Karl, and great grandchildren Aramis and Shaan; and daughter Claire and partner Ralph, grandchild Jenna and partner Josh, and great grandchildren Titan and Harlow. She was generous of spirit and will be dearly missed. Win's funeral service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, Albany, but it is slightly delayed due to current international travel restrictions, so details of the date and day will be published soon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -