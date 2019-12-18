|
|
|
SMITH, Wilson Peter (Peter). 21 June 1928 - 14 December 2019 Loved husband of Margaret, father and father in-law of Howard (deceased) and Rosanne, Stephen and Dianne. Grandad of James, Connor, Trent, Nathan and Isabella. Loved brother of Barbara and the late Bill and their families. Founder of Franklins, a charismatic entrepreneur gone from the plumbing industry. A private funeral has been held. Any correspondence to be sent to the Smith family PO Box 585, Pukekohe 2340
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019