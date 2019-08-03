|
|
|
DICKINSON, Wilma Alice. Passed away on 1 August 2019 at Tararu Hospital, Thames aged 87. Loved wife of David. Loved mother, mother- n-law of Diane and Malcolm (Te Puke), David and Paulina (Fiji), Chris and Delyse (Seattle. U.S.A). Grandma Dragon to 8 grandchildren in Tauranga, Tokoroa, Fiji and Sydney. Great Grandma to five. In accordance with Wilma's wishes a private cremation has been held. Grateful thanks to Tararu Staff for their love and compassion.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019