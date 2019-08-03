Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma DICKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Alice DICKINSON

Add a Memory
Wilma Alice DICKINSON Notice
DICKINSON, Wilma Alice. Passed away on 1 August 2019 at Tararu Hospital, Thames aged 87. Loved wife of David. Loved mother, mother- n-law of Diane and Malcolm (Te Puke), David and Paulina (Fiji), Chris and Delyse (Seattle. U.S.A). Grandma Dragon to 8 grandchildren in Tauranga, Tokoroa, Fiji and Sydney. Great Grandma to five. In accordance with Wilma's wishes a private cremation has been held. Grateful thanks to Tararu Staff for their love and compassion.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.