POLLARD, Willy Maryke. Passed away peacefully in Summerset Retirement Village in Karaka on Sunday afternoon 14 July 2019 at the age of 81. Willy will be very sadly missed by her brother Case and Caroline. Adored Mum of Juliette and Peter; Michael and Linda; Colin and Dawn; and Denise and Marc. Loved Nana of Kelly and Dave; Tracey; Mark; Ben and Rachel; James, Seth and Loren; Bailey, Harry and Bella. Great Oma Nana to Eleanor and Thomas; Byron, Madeline and Beau. Willy will be best remembered for her love of Family and Dogs. A Funeral Service for Willy will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 29 July at 11.00am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019