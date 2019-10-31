|
MARTIN, Williamina Angus (Beth). Born August 13, 1928. Passed away on October 29, 2019. Loved wife of the late Joe Kellas and the late Jack Martin. Loving friend and family member to Gillian and John Bowden; and Dianne Marriott. Treasured Beth to Tracy Biddle, Jacqui and Peter Guyton, Casey Rose and Brad, Kurt and Leanne Marriott, and ten great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Tui Wing at Cedar Manor. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 2nd November 2019 at 10.30am. Communications to the Martin family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019