ANDREWS, William Watene (Will). Peacefully on Wednesday 26th February 2020, Aged 68 Years. Much loved son and brother. Devoted husband, Loving father, Doting Koko and Great Koko to his mokopuna and mokopuna tua-rua. "Thank you for always telling us you loved us, and how proud you were of us.You were our biggest cheerleader and we will surely miss you. God bless you, we love you." William will be resting at home and a service for William will be held at the Founders Chapel, Taupo Funeral Services, 117 Rickit Street at 11am on Saturday 29th February, followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020