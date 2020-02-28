Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Watene (Will) ANDREWS

Add a Memory
William Watene (Will) ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, William Watene (Will). Peacefully on Wednesday 26th February 2020, Aged 68 Years. Much loved son and brother. Devoted husband, Loving father, Doting Koko and Great Koko to his mokopuna and mokopuna tua-rua. "Thank you for always telling us you loved us, and how proud you were of us.You were our biggest cheerleader and we will surely miss you. God bless you, we love you." William will be resting at home and a service for William will be held at the Founders Chapel, Taupo Funeral Services, 117 Rickit Street at 11am on Saturday 29th February, followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -