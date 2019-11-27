|
|
|
GARRICK, William Warrender (Bill). On 25th November 2019. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital, surrounded by his whanau. Aged 75 Years. Beloved husband of Anne for 42 years. Much loved father of Patrick, Lisa, Yolande, John, William and Shaun. Adored Papa of 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Service for Bill will be held at the The Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Friday 29th November 2019 at 10.30 am followed by burial at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019