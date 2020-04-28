Home

William Walter James (Jim) DENNY


1920 - 2020
William Walter James (Jim) DENNY Notice
DENNY, William Walter James (Jim). WWII British Army. Born 99 years ago 14 Nov 1920 and passed away 24 April 2020. Loved husband of dearly departed Bette and father of Ian deceased. Loved father of Paul, Kim, Gary, and Patrica. Adored Granpops and Great and Great Grandfather to many. Be forever at peace with the loved ones that went before you. God bless. In keeping with the current restrictions, a private family service is being held on Wednesday 29th April 2020. To view Jim's funeral service by live streaming please email [email protected] so the family can forward the link to view.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
