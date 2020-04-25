Home

William Walter James (Jim) DENNY

William Walter James (Jim) DENNY Notice
DENNY, William Walter James (Jim). Born 14 November 1920 On Friday 24 April 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty (deceased) and loving father to Ian who left us all too early. Dearly loved father to Gary and father in law to Debra. Much loved grandpop to Michelle and Ben, Joanne and Scott and Louise. A loving great- grandpop to Connor, Jasmine, Lelei and Henry. Rest in peace Dad our hearts are broken but your spirit will forever live on. Loving memories forever on this your final journey.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
