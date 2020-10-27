|
CONWAY, William Victor George (Bill). On 24th October 2020, William Victor George Conway passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice, Auckland aged 67 years. A much-loved father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, partner, and friend to so many. He will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts forever. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Bill's life will be held on Thursday 29 October 2020. Please contact [email protected] for further details. The family wish to thank the team at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020