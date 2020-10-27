Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Victor George (Bill) CONWAY

Add a Memory
William Victor George (Bill) CONWAY Notice
CONWAY, William Victor George (Bill). On 24th October 2020, William Victor George Conway passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice, Auckland aged 67 years. A much-loved father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, partner, and friend to so many. He will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts forever. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Bill's life will be held on Thursday 29 October 2020. Please contact [email protected] for further details. The family wish to thank the team at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -