Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Matamata Cemetery
Peria Road
Matamata
More Obituaries for William TUNSTALL
William (Bill) TUNSTALL

William (Bill) TUNSTALL

William (Bill) TUNSTALL Notice
TUNSTALL, William (Bill). Passed away at Waikato Hospital, on Thursday, 17th September 2020. Aged 76. Loved husband of the late Margaret. Companion and good friend to Sushila. Dearly loved dad to Anne, Billy, Karen and Lisa, son in law Mark. Loved poppa of Cindy, Terry, Ryan, Regan, Brett, Mitchell, Shannon and Flynn. great grand poppa to 5 and 1 on the way. A grave side service will be held to celebrate the life of Bill, at the Matamata Cemetery, Peria Road, Matamata, at 1pm, Thursday, 24th September. All communications c/- the Tunstall family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
