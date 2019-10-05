Home

William Thomas (Bill) LONG

William Thomas (Bill) LONG Notice
LONG, William Thomas (Bill). Of Waimate. Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on 3 October 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Aida. Loved father and father in law of Bill (deceased), Linda and Jim Rayner, Stuart and Wendy, Robyn and Ivan Grace, Jeanee and Malcolm Hughes, Tim, and Christopher. Loved grandpa and great grandpa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 1pm, on 19 October 2019 at the Waimate Funeral Home, 11 John Street, Waimate, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to 6 Opie Street, Waimate 7924. Aoraki Waimate Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
