More Obituaries for William DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas (Bill) DUNN

William Thomas (Bill) DUNN Notice
DUNN, William Thomas (Bill). Lena, Bill and Heather along with their families would like to thank all those who had supported us through the sad loss of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. To all those who phoned, sent cards, and flowers and visits, thank you for your love and support. For those who attended the service, there are no words to express our deep gratitude. Please accept our personal thanks for your expressions of sympathy.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
