|
|
|
DUNN, William Thomas (Bill). Peacefully surrounded by family on October19, 2020 at Te Aroha Community Hospital, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Lena for 57 years. Loved father and father in law of Bill and Denise, Heather and Mark Gurr and the late John. Loving grandad of Nicole, Ashlee and Dillon, William and Kayla, and great granddad of Charlee and Blake. Special thanks to the staff of Te Aroha Community Hospital. A service for Bill will be held at the Te Aroha Club, 42 Centennial Ave, Te Aroha on Thursday (tomorrow) at 1.30pm. Messages to the Dunn family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020