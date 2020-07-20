|
|
|
BELL, William Thomas (Bill). Born 11 May, 1928, at Greenwich, London, died 18 July 2020 at Eversleigh Private Hospital, Belmont. Much loved husband of Frances, loved brother- in-law of Judy and Murray Mills, Noeline and the late John Cotton, Rod and Kathie Cotton; loved by their families, and by his family and friends in the UK. A service to farewell Bill will be held in St Peters Anglican Church, Killarney Street, Takapuna, at 11.00am on Thursday 23 July, to be followed by private cremation. Donations to the University of Auckland School of Medicine Foundation for its Centre for Brain Research Fund would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 20 to July 21, 2020