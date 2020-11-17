|
PARKER, William Sydney (Bill). Bill passed away on 4 November 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Yvonne and awesome stepfather to Lee, Jo and Alan Cowie, and father to Michol McMinn. Bill was a special and thoughtful man, a real one-off, and he will be sorely missed. Our thanks to the staff at Northhaven Nursing Home for the excellent care they gave Bill during his illness. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Friday 20 November 2020, at12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020