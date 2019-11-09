Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Benedict's Catholic Church
, 1 St Benedict's Street
Eden Terrace

William Stuart (Stuart) DRUBÉ

William Stuart (Stuart) DRUBÉ Notice
DRUBE, William Stuart (Stuart). On 5 November 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Aged 84 years. Loved Father of Christopher, Matthew and Sarah, and Father-in-law of Michelle, Leanne and Martin. Much loved Grandad of Brooke, Joshua, Jayden, Madison and Zane. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Benedict's Catholic Church, 1 St Benedict's Street, Eden Terrace on Monday 11 November, at 11am followed by burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
