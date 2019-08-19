|
STINSON, William (Bill). Born 6th July 1930, passed away on Thursday 15th August 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Josie. Loved father to Ronnie, Jo- Ann and the late Michael, Paul and Gary. A cherished brother and brother-in-law to Jim and Vi, Marie and the late Dave and the late Bob. Much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. A funeral service for Bill will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia 094080970
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019