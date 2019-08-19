Home

William (Bill) STINSON

William (Bill) STINSON Notice
STINSON, William (Bill). Born 6th July 1930, passed away on Thursday 15th August 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Josie. Loved father to Ronnie, Jo- Ann and the late Michael, Paul and Gary. A cherished brother and brother-in-law to Jim and Vi, Marie and the late Dave and the late Bob. Much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. A funeral service for Bill will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 11:30 am followed by a private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia 094080970
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
