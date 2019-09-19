|
|
|
WARD, William Stewart (Bill). Peacefully in the presence of family at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding on Tuesday 17th September 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Stewart and Fiona; Garth and Sarah; Avril and Nigel Hillind; Delwyn and Brent Staddon. Grandfather to Samuel, Hannah, Esther, Miriam, Rachel; Nathan, Jeremy, Anthea; Henry; Liberty and Raphael. Great Grandfather to Letisha, Zacchaeus, Joshua, Shania; Hayley and Arista-Lee. Dear friend of Audrey Hollingworth. Messages to Avril Hillind, PO Box 22295, Khandallah 6441. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Feilding Baptist Church, 42 Bowen Street, Feilding on Friday 20th September 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019