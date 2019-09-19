Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stewart (Bill) WARD

Add a Memory
William Stewart (Bill) WARD Notice
WARD, William Stewart (Bill). Peacefully in the presence of family at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding on Tuesday 17th September 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Stewart and Fiona; Garth and Sarah; Avril and Nigel Hillind; Delwyn and Brent Staddon. Grandfather to Samuel, Hannah, Esther, Miriam, Rachel; Nathan, Jeremy, Anthea; Henry; Liberty and Raphael. Great Grandfather to Letisha, Zacchaeus, Joshua, Shania; Hayley and Arista-Lee. Dear friend of Audrey Hollingworth. Messages to Avril Hillind, PO Box 22295, Khandallah 6441. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Feilding Baptist Church, 42 Bowen Street, Feilding on Friday 20th September 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.