Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
William Stanley (Winky) GALBRAITH


1973 - 2020
William Stanley (Winky) GALBRAITH Notice
GALBRAITH, William Stanley (Winky). Regti No: J45663 Malaysia 1973 - 1975 Passed away suddenly in Taumarunui on Tuesday, 5th May 2020 Aged 66 years. Loved husband and friend of Anne. Loved Dad of Robert (Melbourne) and son of Ethel and the late William Galbraith. Loved by his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Winky will be held at a later date. Communications to C/- Flat 2, No 1 Puketapu Crescent, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2020
