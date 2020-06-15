Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
OSWALD, William Samuel (Bill). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 13th June 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband for 64 years of Ivy. Loved father of Russell, Kaylene and Lee. Special grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service for Bill will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Wednesday 17th June at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance, either online at bit.ly/wsoswald1306, or can be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
