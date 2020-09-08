Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William ANSTISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Russell - QSM ANSTISS

Add a Memory
William Russell - QSM ANSTISS Notice
ANSTISS, William Russell - QSM. Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Loved husband and best friend of Olive. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and George Malouf (NSW), Tracey and Stuart Neill (Culverden), and Philip and Tracy (Auckland). Adored Grandad of Caitlin, and Jonty; Erica and Tom, Sinead and Tom, Danielle and Logan; Hayley, and Daniel. Respected friend of Rebecca, and Sara Farr and their families. Loved brother and uncle of the late Graeme, Maureen, and Marilyn and their families. Messages to: The Anstiss family, c/- P.O Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. Funeral details to be advised.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -