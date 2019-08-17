Home

William Roy (Roy) LEVET

LEVET, William Roy (Roy). On 13th August 2019, peacefully at Warkworth Hospital, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of June for 63 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Gladyse, Philip and Alison, and Lynda and Les Renner. Loved Poppa and Great- Poppa of Stacey, Aimee, Susan and Bryce; Keziah, Victoria and Mitchell; and Todd, the late Gareth and Shaun and their families. Well done thy good and faithful servant. A service for Roy will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Port Albert Road, Wellsford on Friday 23rd August at 12:30pm followed by interment at Wellsford Cemetery. Very grateful thanks to the staff at Warkworth Hospital for their care of Roy for nearly six years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
