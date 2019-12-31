|
MANSON, William Ross (Ross). Passed away peacefully at the Bayview Village on 27 December 2019, two months short of his 91st birthday. Loving husband of Barbara for over 66 years. Dear dad and father in law of Paul, Mark and Roseanne, Philip and Marie, and Nicholas. Loved granddad of Brooke, Rebecca, Joshua, Hannah, Nicholas and Kale, and great granddad of Claudia, Georgia, Oscar, Sadie, Quinn, Abigail and Luca. Father in law and friend of Michelle and Hutch. Rest in peace Ross; you will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. As with his wishes, Ross was privately farewelled. Many thanks to the wonderful care provided by the staff at Bayview.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019