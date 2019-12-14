Home

DAVIES, William Ross Haines (Ross). Passed away peacefully after a long battle on December 11, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Pamela, much loved father and father in law of Leigh (deceased), Scott (deceased), Michelle, Anne- Marie, Fleur and Paul. Proud granddad of Anita and Devon. Finally free of pain. Rest easy Dad. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Cascades for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers a donation to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated. A service will be held at St Matthew in the City, Corner Hobson and Wellesley Streets, Auckland City on Monday 16 December at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications C/- Davis Funerals P.O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
