William Robertson (Bill) RENDALL

RENDALL, William Robertson (Bill). Peacefully, at his home in Thames, on 28th May, 2019; aged 81 years. Much loved husband and best friend for the past 57 years, of Marie. Dearly loved Dad of Greg and Rechelle, Debra and Shane, Tracey and Baden. Cherished Poppa of Kelsey, Lauren, Ashley, Max, Sean, Lydia, Nic, Jess, and the late Taylor; and Great-Grandad of Tarsha. At Bill's request, a private family farewell has been held. Messages to: 82/4 Richmond Street, Thames 3500.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
