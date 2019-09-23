|
|
|
WILSON, William Robert (Bill). On 19 September 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of Julie. Beloved and respected father of Jessica, Annabel, Caroline and Rebecca, and father in law to David, Alex, Jamie and Ash. Much loved Pa of Jude, Oliver and Oscar. 'You will always be with us, wherever we go'. Funeral Prayers will be recited St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8 Finchley Road, Torbay Auckland, on Tuesday 24 September at 1:00pm, followed by interment. All communications to the Wilson family C/- PO Box 302 524 North Harbour 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019