HILL, William Robert (Bob). 22 September 1926 - 24 June 2019. After a courageous battle with old age, at 92, Bob popped his roman sandals, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat (Patricia Jean Reeves) for 58 years and generous Dad of Trish (Anne) and Kevin Myers, Kathleen (Kathy), and Jeanette and Ross Hamilton. Grandpop of Janine and Brett Ryland, Helen and Allan Rhodes, Roslyn and Michael Palmer; and Muir, Kelsi and Megan Hamilton. Loved Great-Grandpop of Sam and Daniel Rashid Mardani; Charlotte, Isobel and Abbey Rhodes; and James and Adam Palmer. Will be hugely missed. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 1st July 2019 at 2.30pm. Donations would be appreciated to the Hibiscus Coast Hospice, www.harbourhospice.org.nz. A huge debt of thanks to Ganga from Geneva Healthcare, St John Ambulance Silverdale; WDHB District Nurses HBC; Drs Du Toit and Meech; Hibiscus Coast Hospice and Orewa Life Pharmacy for all their wonderful support, care and attention to Bob and family. We are very grateful to you all. Where would we have been without our sister Kathy? Dad was extremely comforted by your unconditional care.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019