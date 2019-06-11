Home

William Richard Ronald (Bill) BROOKS

William Richard Ronald (Bill) BROOKS Notice
BROOKS, William Richard Ronald (Bill). On 10 June 2019 peacefully at Erin Park Care Home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved father of Phillip and Lesley, Kevin and Brenda, Terry and Karen, Colin and Tracy, Denise and David. Loved grandad of Devon and Andrew, Selena and Dean, Sarah and Casey, Rhys and Jamie, Steven and Amy, Sarah, Kylie and Tony, Emma and Jono. Great- grandad of Andrew, Flynn, Khloe, Kael, Layne, Kayden, Rylan, Scarlett, Harvey and William. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing team and caregivers at Erin Park Care Home for their love and support of Bill for the past 8 years. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Friday 14 June at 11.30am. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Parkinson's Society can be made online at bit.ly/ wrrbrooks1006



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
