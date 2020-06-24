|
CASH, William Richard. At 38 years too young, sadly passed on the 6th June 2020 in Australia. Much loved son of Shane and Linda, best friend and much loved long-time partner to Melissa and a wonderful father to Aaliyah, Trey, Leshana, Mikayla, Carlos, Lukas, Lily, Vienna and Kody. Loving son in law, brother, uncle, and friend to many, your joy and laughter will always remain alive in our hearts. William's body will be home at 55B Nui Mana Place, Te Atatu South on Sunday 28th June for whanau and friends to come and pay their respects. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Tuesday 30th June at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020