|
|
|
LEAN, William Raymond. Passed away peacefully with beloved wife and treasured friend Sammy (Mary) by his side on 21st May aged 91. Dearly loved father of Susan and Mike Martin (Australia), Gregory (deceased), Briar and Rob. Loved Grandfather of 5 and Great Grandfather of 8. At Bill's request a private cremation will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at a later date. All correspondence to the family c/o P.O. Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020