WILLIAMS, William Rangimarie (Willy). M995796 SSGT WTR Williams, RNZA enlisted in the NZ Army, 6 Jul 1993. Passed away Wed, 19 June 2019 aged 46 years. Dearly loved Husband of Hana Netana. Loved Father of Manaaki, Te Manawa, Hinewai and Tia. All messages to the Williams family, C/O 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Willy will be held at Piki Te Aroha Marae, Okaihau South Hokianga, 46 Harris Rd on Monday 24th June at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
